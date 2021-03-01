Prince Philip moved to a new hospital for treatment, Royal Family says

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Prince Philip had been transferred to a new hospital for treatment, the Associated Press reports.

According to ITV News, Philip left King Edward VII hospital in an ambulance and is now being treated at St. Bartholomew's Hospital. The two facilities are located about 3 miles from each other in central London.

Doctors are treating Phillip for an "ongoing infection" and are monitoring a "pre-existing heart condition."

According to the Associated Press, St. Bartholomew's Hospital specializes in treating heart ailments.

The palace said that Philip "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment" but will remain hospitalized "at least the end of the week."

Philip has been hospitalized since falling ill on Feb. 17. His illness is not expected to be linked to COVID-19, both he and the queen received their first vaccination against the virus in early January.