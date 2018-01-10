President Trump says US-Norway ties 'robust'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the economic ties between the United States and Norway are "robust and growing" and he's pointing to their work in the NATO alliance to counter security threats.

Trump joined with Prime Minister Erna Solberg at a news conference following their meeting at the White House.

Solberg is highlighting the two nation's deep roots and says she assured the president that Norway is an ally and a friend "that you can count on."

Norway's leader says her country is committed to the Paris climate agreement and sees tremendous economic opportunities in the green economy.

Trump announced last year his intention to pull the U.S. out of the climate pact.