Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

Poland says Ukraine ready to offer power as coal alternative

Russia Ukraine War
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talk during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 13:11:42-04

KYIV, Ukraine — Poland's prime minister says neighboring Ukraine is ready to supply his country with electricity and help reduce the use of coal for power generation in light of an anticipated energy crisis.

Poland's premier Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvia's President Egils Levits were in Kyiv on Friday for talks with Ukraine's president about military and energy security amid efforts to reduce the region's dependence on Russian energy.

Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki said Ukraine is ready to supply energy in a short time.

They also discussed steps to ease off lines of trucks waiting for days to cross the border.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms