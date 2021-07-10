Owner of tiny cow hopes it is smallest in the world

A man in Bangladesh hopes to break the record for the smallest cow in the world.

Hundreds of people are ignoring coronavirus restrictions and flocking to a farm in Bangladesh.

To see a 20-inch tall cow that its keepers hope is the world's shortest.

The miniature cow weighs 57 pounds and is so small it can be carried around.

The managers of this farm have applied to the Guinness World Records to find out if 'Rani' is the world's shortest cow.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the title is currently held by a 24-inch tall cow in India.