North Korea tests new weapon bolstering nuclear capability

Ahn Young-joon/AP
People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North's most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans to respond to demonstrate it's committed to its allies' security in the region. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 11:41:34-04

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has successfully test-launched a newly developed tactical guided weapon.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch, which it said would bolster the operations of the country’s tactical nuclear forces.

South Korea’s military says it detected two launches.

They are the latest in a spate of testing activity by North Korea that outside experts say is meant to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal and increase pressure on its rivals while denuclearization talks remain stalled.

