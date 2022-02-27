Watch
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing

Ahn Young-joon/AP
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in an apparent resumption of its weapons tests following the end of the Winter Olympics in China, the North's last major ally and economic pipeline. The letters read " The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting. (AP Photo /Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 12:50 PM, Feb 27, 2022
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched a ballistic missile into the sea in a resumption of weapons tests that came as the United States and its allies are focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sunday's launch on Sunday was the eighth of its kind this year.

Some experts say North Korea is trying to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the United States into offering concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks.

North Korea also might use the U.S. preoccupation with the Ukraine conflict as a chance to accelerate testing activity to ramp up its pressure campaign on Washington.

