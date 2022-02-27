North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched a ballistic missile into the sea in a resumption of weapons tests that came as the United States and its allies are focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sunday's launch on Sunday was the eighth of its kind this year.

Some experts say North Korea is trying to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the United States into offering concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks.

North Korea also might use the U.S. preoccupation with the Ukraine conflict as a chance to accelerate testing activity to ramp up its pressure campaign on Washington.