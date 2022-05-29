Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

N. Korea moves to soften curbs amid doubts over COVID counts

Kim Jong Un Trump letter.jpg
Korean Central News Agency
In a photograph provided by the North Korean government, Kim Jong-un read a letter from President Trump.CreditCredit
Kim Jong Un Trump letter.jpg
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 13:30:47-04

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials have discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions as they maintain a widely disputed claim that the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak is slowing.

The discussion at the North’s Politburo meeting Sunday suggests it will soon relax a set of draconian curbs imposed after its recent admission of the omicron outbreak out of concern about its food and economic situations.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim and other Politburo members “examined the issue of effectively and quickly coordinating and enforcing the anti-epidemic regulations and guidelines given the current stable anti-epidemic situation.”

Experts say North Korea is understating its fatality rate to prevent any political damage to Kim at home.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News