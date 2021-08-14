Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

More than 200 dead, hundreds more injured and missing in Haiti earthquake

items.[0].image.alt
Miriam Frederick
Earthquake damage in Aux Cayes, Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021.
Earthquake damage in Aux Cayes, Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021.jpg
Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 16:30:05-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's civil protection agency says at least 227 people have been killed and hundreds are injured and missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake on Saturday was 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry says the quake caused deaths and damage in various parts of the country.

People in the capital felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear, although there did not appear to be damage there. The impoverished country is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.