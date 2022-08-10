Monkeys under attack in Brazil amid rising monkeypox fears

SAO PAULO — The World Health Organization has expressed sorrow for the killing of monkeys in Brazil amid fears of monkeypox contagion.

Brazilian news website G1 reported on Sunday that 10 monkeys had been poisoned in less than a week in the city of Sao Jose do Rio Preto, in Sao Paulo state.

Similar incidents were reported in other cities.

Brazil counts more than 1,700 cases of monkeypox, according to the WHO.

The country’s health ministry confirmed one death related to the disease on July 29.

The victim was a was a man who had low immunity and comorbidities.