Military flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is most tracked plane in history

The Royal Air Force flight that transported Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Edinburgh to Greater London was the most tracked flight in history, according to the website Flightradar24.

The flight, destined for RAF Northolt was tracked within its first minute in the air, and as the BBC reported, the huge amount of web traffic to the sight during the flights caused disruptions for administrators.

View playback of the flight carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt. https://t.co/39Vb8cCc76 pic.twitter.com/mU4GetUrWq — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 13, 2022

The previous record for the most tracked flight was when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight from the U.S. on her tour of Asia was followed as she flew to Taiwan. That flight was followed by some 2.2 million viewers of Flightradar24.

As the BBC reported, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was transported on an RAF Globemaster C-17 after it finished lying in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. It then was flown to Greater London, where it was driven to Buckingham Palace in London.

Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, accompanied the coffin on the flight.

The princess said, "It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

She said she felt fortunate to be with her "dearest mother" in her final hours of life before her death.