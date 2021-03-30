Menu

Mexican researchers develop 'nose-only mask'

Researchers in Mexico have made a nose-only COVID-19 mask, which they say reduces the risk of infection of coronavirus during eating and talking.
The people behind this nose-only mask say taking off the face mask to eat or drink leaves one exposed to the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, cells that give people a sense of smell are a key entry point for coronavirus, making nose coverings like these important.

However, the World Health Organization recommends people wear a face mask that covers the nose, mouth, and chin.

