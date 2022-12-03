Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora.

Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.

#FGR, adscritos a la @PGR_AIC, aseguraron en Sonora aproximadamente 300 kilogramos de una sustancia con características propias del fentanilo, en un camión que transportaba cocos.



Más información ▶️https://t.co/UW7OCwu6VT pic.twitter.com/1hB3jstpm3 — FGR México (@FGRMexico) December 1, 2022

According to photos of the bust, the coconut husks had been neatly split in half, and re-assembled with plastic bags of fentanyl pills inside.

The road eventually leads to the border town of Sonoyta, across the border from Lukeville, Arizona.