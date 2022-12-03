Watch Now
Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts

Husks were neatly split in half, re-assembled with plastic bags of fentanyl pills inside
Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts.
FGR México
Posted at 9:19 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 09:19:26-05

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora.

Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.

According to photos of the bust, the coconut husks had been neatly split in half, and re-assembled with plastic bags of fentanyl pills inside.

The road eventually leads to the border town of Sonoyta, across the border from Lukeville, Arizona.

