Large cargo ship collides with jetty off Japan, no injuries reported

Posted at 4:52 PM, Nov 29, 2021
A large cargo ship collided with a breakwater at the Port of Hakata in Japan, causing the bow of the ship to ride up and become stuck.

The collision occurred when the Lady Rosemary, a 9,576-ton Panamanian cargo ship, left Hakozaki Wharf on its way to Kobe.

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, none of the 22 crew members were injured.

Patrol boats have put up an oil fence to prevent the spread of oil leaking from the freighter as a result of the accident.

A salvage company contracted by the ship's owner is currently working to remove the vessel.

