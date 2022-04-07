Watch
Khashoggi murder trial is transferred to Saudi Arabia, sparking new concerns

Hasan Jamali/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014 file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said late Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 that Turkey is preparing to take steps to launch an international investigation into the killing of Khashoggi. The Washington Post columnist, who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)
Posted at 8:26 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 08:26:57-04

ISTANBUL — A Turkish court has suspended the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and ruled that the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

The decision Thursday comes despite warnings from human rights groups that turning the case over to the kingdom would lead to a cover up of the killing, which has cast suspicion on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The case was moved to Saudi Arabia after a prosecutor requested to transfer the case because none of the Saudi suspects were in Turkish custody.

Saudi Arabia had refused to extradite the 26 suspects.

The Turkish prime minister approved the request.

It also comes as Turkey, which is in an economic downturn, has been trying to repair its troubled relationship with Saudi Arabia and other countries in its region.

A human rights advocate called the decision “scandalous,” arguing that justice for Khashoggi would not be delivered by Saudi courts.

Khashoggi was found dead and dismembered in 2018, inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

