Jordan king places 'erratic' half-brother under house arrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jordan's king has gone public with a royal rift with his half-brother and formalized the former crown prince’s house arrest, calling him “erratic” in an unprecedented harshly worded letter.

King Abdullah II said Thursday that he had approved measures to detain Hamzah in his palace and restrict his communications and movements, citing his half brother’s “erratic behavior and aspirations.”

The announcement was the latest chapter in an ongoing palace feud that saw the junior royal placed under a form of detention, and which has seen the internal disputes of the royal family spill into public in an unprecedented manner.