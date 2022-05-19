Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Jordan king places 'erratic' half-brother under house arrest

Hamzeh, Noor
Hussein Malla/AP
FILE - Then Crown Prince Hamzeh of Jordan, left, with his mother Queen Noor, during his wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan, May 27, 2004. King Abdullah II of Jordan has gone public with a royal rift with his half-brother Prince Hamzeh and formalized the former crown prince's house arrest, calling him “erratic” in an unprecedented harsh-worded public letter published Thursday, May 19, 2022. The king said in a public letter that he had approved measures to detain Prince Hamzah in his palace and restrict his communications and movements, citing his half brother’s “erratic behavior and aspirations.” (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
Hamzeh, Noor
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:00:12-04

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jordan's king has gone public with a royal rift with his half-brother and formalized the former crown prince’s house arrest, calling him “erratic” in an unprecedented harshly worded letter.

King Abdullah II said Thursday that he had approved measures to detain Hamzah in his palace and restrict his communications and movements, citing his half brother’s “erratic behavior and aspirations.”

The announcement was the latest chapter in an ongoing palace feud that saw the junior royal placed under a form of detention, and which has seen the internal disputes of the royal family spill into public in an unprecedented manner.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News