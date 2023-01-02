Watch Now
Japan: Jets scrambled to watch Chinese aircraft carrier's operation in Pacific

Anonymous/AP
In this photo released Dec. 31, 2021, by Xinhua News Agency, an undated photo shows a carrier-based J-15 fighter jet preparing to land on the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft-carrier during open-sea combat training. China is holding military exercises in the disputed South China Sea coinciding with U.S. President Joe Biden's visits to South Korea and Japan that are largely focused on countering the perceived threat from China. (Hu Shanmin/Xinhua via AP)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 16:29:17-05

The Japanese government said it had to scramble fighter jets and send aircraft along with warships as it monitors the operation of China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conducting naval exercises in the Pacific.

Japan said it sent warships and aircraft over the last two weeks to keep an eye on five Chinese warships and the Liaoning aircraft carrier as it conducts maneuvers.

US: Chinese fighter jet flies within feet of US military aircraft

In another incident, the U.S. military said in December a Chinese military jet flew within feet of a U.S. Air Force aircraft as the two jets passed through international airspace while flying over the contested South China Sea.

According to the U.S. military, the U.S. pilot was forced to make evasive maneuvers to prevent a collision.

At the time, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the pilot "flew an unsafe maneuver by flying in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the RC-135 to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."

