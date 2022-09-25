Hurricane Fiona leaves behind trail of destruction in Nova Scotia

Hurricane Fiona slammed into eastern Nova Scotia on Saturday, packing winds of 90 miles per hour and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Now, the focus shifts to clean-up efforts, damage assessment, and restoration of power as officials warn of a long road to recovery.

The historic storm uprooted trees and power lines and reduced many homes to a pile of rubble.

At one point, nearly 500,000 customers across the Atlantic provinces were without power.

Canadian armed forces will be deployed to the area to assist with the clean-up.

Officials say residents heeded the repeated warnings to evacuate as Fiona approached and thankfully there were no serious injuries or deaths.

Government officials say it may take weeks before essential services are fully restored due to the amount of damage.