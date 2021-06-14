Watch
Herd of nomad elephants nap during trek across China

Drone footage shot over the weekend showed a herd of nomad elephants resting amid vegetation in southwestern China.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 14, 2021
The footage also showed infrared video of the herd moving about and grazing.

According to state media, the herd consisted of 15 elephants initially, but one of them has left, straying away from the main herd.

The herd was in Yimen County last week, after they entered and left the local province's capital, defying authorities' attempts to redirect them after a journey of several hundred miles north.

While it's unclear why the elephants are moving north, state media said a decline in edible plants in forest habitats has put pressure on the animals, whose numbers have grown in Yunnan province in recent decades.

