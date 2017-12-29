Gunmen open fire at Coptic Christian church near Cairo

Gunmen opened fire at a Coptic Christian church on the outskirts of Cairo on Friday, causing a number of injuries, the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Egyptian security forces killed one of the gunmen at the Mary Mina Church in Helwan, a district on the southern edge of the Egyptian capital. It was not immediately clear who the gunmen were or how many were involved in the attack.

Al-Ahram cited security officials saying that there were "a number of injuries."

A security cordon has been put up at the scene as senior officials headed to the site.

Coptic Christians have been regularly targeted in attacks in Egypt this year, several of them carried out by ISIS and its affiliates.

In May, gunmen killed at least 28 Coptic Christians aboard a bus traveling along a desert road on the way to a monastery.

On Palm Sunday, 49 people were killed in bombings at two churches in Tanta and Alexandria. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, though it offered no proof of its connections to it.