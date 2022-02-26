Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

APTOPIX Ukraine Invasion Refugees
Sergei Grits/AP
Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
APTOPIX Ukraine Invasion Refugees
Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 13:48:51-05

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — Lines of vehicles miles long are clogging border crossings out of Ukraine, as residents rushed to escape danger from invading Russian troops that were advancing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The U.N. refugee agency said Saturday that nearly 120,000 people have so far fled into neighboring countries and that number is going up fast.

A U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees official described the situation as "very fluid and changing by the hour.”

The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates.

Most were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

One teenager cried as she described saying goodbye to her grandparents, who could not leave, and fleeing into Romania.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic