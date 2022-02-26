Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — Lines of vehicles miles long are clogging border crossings out of Ukraine, as residents rushed to escape danger from invading Russian troops that were advancing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The U.N. refugee agency said Saturday that nearly 120,000 people have so far fled into neighboring countries and that number is going up fast.

A U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees official described the situation as "very fluid and changing by the hour.”

The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates.

Most were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

One teenager cried as she described saying goodbye to her grandparents, who could not leave, and fleeing into Romania.