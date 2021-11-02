Explosion causes casualties at gate of Kabul hospital, Taliban says

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban official says an explosion has gone off in front of a military hospital in Kabul, causing casualties.

A spokesperson for the Taliban-run Interior Ministry wrote in a tweet that Tuesday's blast went off at one of the gates to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital.

The spokesperson said the number of casualties was not immediately known and that special forces were at the scene.

Kabul residents had heard two explosions in the area and also reported the sound of gunfire.

The blast is just the latest deadly explosion in Afghanistan since Taliban forces overtook the U.S.-backed government as the American military began its withdrawal in August.

Days before completing the withdrawal, a suicide bombing by a suspected ISIS terrorist at the gates of Kabul's airport killed more than 100 people, including 13 U.S. service members.

Last month, a bombing at a Shiite mosque killed at least 47 people and left 70 others wounded.