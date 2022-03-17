Watch
EXPLAINER: What North Korea wants from recent weapons tests

David Guttenfelder/AP
FILE - In this April 8, 2012 file photo, a North Korean soldier stands in front of the country's Unha-3 rocket, slated for liftoff between April 12-16, at Sohae Satellite Station in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. North Korea's recent test-missile explosion is unlikely to stop leader Kim Jong Un from chasing big plans in 2022 to boost a nuclear arsenal he hopes will challenge his archrival, the United States. Kim, in fact, may use it as a stepping stone to his first intercontinental ballistic missile test launch in years, and of the North's biggest weapon, while diplomacy with Washington remains stalled. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)
Posted at 5:54 AM, Mar 17, 2022
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A day after a North Korean missile exploded after takeoff, there's speculation that the failed launch is related to the North’s push for its first intercontinental ballistic missile test in years.

Some experts say North Korea is intent on firing a new ICBM in a disguised space launch to put its first functioning spy satellite into orbit.

By doing so, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would add new capabilities to his weapons arsenal, boost public support at home and increase his leverage in future negotiations with the Biden administration.

Washington’s preoccupation with the Russia-Ukraine war and its intensifying competition with Beijing could allow the North to think it could get away with more provocative weapons demonstrations.

