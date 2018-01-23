Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to be sentenced Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge says a Michigan sports doctor who assaulted Olympic gymnasts and other female athletes will get his sentence Wednesday, the seventh day of an extraordinary court hearing.

More than 150 women and girls have talked in court about being molested by Larry Nassar or had their statements read by others. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear a few more Wednesday before sentencing Nassar in Lansing, Michigan.

He faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years for assaulting victims with his hands. Nassar worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains the best gymnasts.

An 18-year-old, Emily Morales, says she believes in forgiveness. She looked at Nassar and asked him to apologize. He did. She replied with, "Thank you."