Menu

Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Endangered black rhino calf takes first wobbly steps

items.[0].videoTitle
A newborn endangered black rhino calf takes its first wobbly steps at an Australian zoo.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 13:52:01-05

A newborn rhino calf took its first wobbly steps recently at a zoo in Australia.

The calf is from a critically endangered species, the black rhino.

She was born to an 18-year-old mother at the zoo in southeastern Australia.

Security camera video shows the little one taking her first steps under her mother's watchful eye.

The yet-to-be-named calf was the fourth born to the mother named "Bakhita."

The baby rhino's father, breeding bull Kwanzaa, passed away in 2020.

The zoo has a conservation breeding program for the black rhino.

The species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right