Endangered black rhino calf takes first wobbly steps

A newborn rhino calf took its first wobbly steps recently at a zoo in Australia.
The calf is from a critically endangered species, the black rhino.
She was born to an 18-year-old mother at the zoo in southeastern Australia.
Security camera video shows the little one taking her first steps under her mother's watchful eye.
The yet-to-be-named calf was the fourth born to the mother named "Bakhita."
The baby rhino's father, breeding bull Kwanzaa, passed away in 2020.
The zoo has a conservation breeding program for the black rhino.
The species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.