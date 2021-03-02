Endangered black rhino calf takes first wobbly steps

A newborn rhino calf took its first wobbly steps recently at a zoo in Australia.

The calf is from a critically endangered species, the black rhino.

She was born to an 18-year-old mother at the zoo in southeastern Australia.

Security camera video shows the little one taking her first steps under her mother's watchful eye.

The yet-to-be-named calf was the fourth born to the mother named "Bakhita."

The baby rhino's father, breeding bull Kwanzaa, passed away in 2020.

The zoo has a conservation breeding program for the black rhino.

The species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.