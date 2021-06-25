Elephant enjoys pool built specifically for her at temple in India

An elephant in southern India got a break from the heat in a special pool designed just for her.

Akila is 19 years-old and is one of the sacred animals of the temple.

Elephants are deeply revered in India.

The elephant-headed God Ganesha is one of the most popular Hindu gods and is considered lucky.

Akila made her way to the pool, splashed water on herself and later lay down on her side to really cool off.

The temple built the pool just for Akila.

Some temples in other regions of India have been criticized for overworking elephants used for religious ceremonies.