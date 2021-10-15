Earthquake triggers molten lava flow on Spanish island of La Palma

A second 4.5 magnitude earthquake in two days has rattled the Spanish island of La Palma, causing a gushing river of molten rock from the erupting volcano.

The two quakes were the strongest to hit La Palma, part of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa, since the September 19 eruption.

The rivers of molten rock rolling toward the Atlantic ocean forced more than 300 people to be evacuated Thursday.

That brought the total to some 1,200 people forced from their homes since Tuesday and around 7,000 since the eruption.

Authorities have reported no casualties from the eruption.