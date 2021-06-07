Dog stranded on sea ice rescued by Russian sailors

A wayward dog in the Arctic who wandered away from home and onto some sea ice is now in safe hands.

The crew of the Russian icebreaker "Alexander Sannikov" was working near the gates of the Arctic terminal when its crew noticed a stranded dog June 3.

Knowing how easily the animal could have been hurt by moving ships, the sailors decided to bring it in out of harm's way, the vessel's captain said.

Adding that a ladder was lowered to the ice and the dog climbed aboard.

The ship's owner company released a statement saying the dog had no chance of returning to the shore and could have even died since the ice has already begun to drift and there were many cracks on its surface.

The dog was reunited later with its owner, who had been looking for the lost pup for more than a week.