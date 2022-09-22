Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

Cyberattack steals passenger data from Portuguese airline

Cyberattack 121619
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared a state of emergency Friday after the city was hit by a cyberattack.
Cyberattack 121619
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 10:00:29-04

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s national airline TAP Air Portugal says hackers obtained the personal data of some of its customers and have published the information on the dark web.

The flag carrier said in a statement that no payment data was taken in the cyberattack.

The airline said late Wednesday that the attack began almost a month ago and is being investigated by Portuguese authorities with the help of specialists from Microsoft.

The company said hackers obtained the name, nationality, sex, date of birth and address, email and telephone contact details.

Portuguese newspaper Expresso says a hacker group called Ragnar Locker was offering the information of 1.5 million TAP Air Portugal customers on the dark web.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms