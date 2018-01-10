Customs officers seize $22M in cocaine hidden in furniture shipped from Puerto Rico

Associated Press
11:41 AM, Jan 10, 2018

Philadelphia Customs and Border Patrol agents seized 709 pounds of cocaine Nov. 2, 2017 that was concealed in furniture shipped from Puerto Rico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Federal customs officials in Philadelphia say they recently discovered more than 700 pounds (317 kilograms) of cocaine hidden inside bedroom furniture and kitchen cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico, making it the area's largest illicit drug bust in a decade.

The drugs, which had a street value of about $22 million, were seized in November by Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Philadelphia.

The drugs were found hidden inside false walls of the furniture. More than 250 bricks of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine were concealed in the compartments.

The furniture was searched after officers detected something unusual about one of the shipping containers.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top