Cooling towers at former power station imploded in England

RUGELEY, England — Four massive cooling towers at a former power station were demolished Sunday in a controlled implosion.

The towers were built of concrete and stood 374 feet tall before they were brought down by a series of explosive charges.

The owner plans to redevelop the site for multiple uses.

Plans call for building 2,300 "low carbon" homes, parkland and a school.

The public was invited to watch a livestream of the explosion online to avoid large gatherings complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines.