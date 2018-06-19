Colombian drug kingpin sentenced to 31 years for conspiracy

Associated Press
5:49 AM, Jun 19, 2018
6 hours ago

In this May 17, 2016, file photo, alleged Colombian drug lord Henry Lopez Londono, also known as "Mi Sangre," or "My Blood," attends his first court audience for his extradition to U.S, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Telam state news agency said federal police agents escorted Lopez Londono from his prison cell to Ezeiza international airport in Buenos Aires early Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, and he was handed to U.S. authorities. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File
Copyright Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A convicted Colombian drug kingpin has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.

The Miami Herald reports that U.S. District Judge Donald Graham sentenced 48-year-old Henry De Jesus Lopez Londono on Monday for a drug-trafficking conspiracy charge.

The same judge had previously rejected a plea deal that included 17 years behind bars. Lopez Londono could have received a life sentence.

Lopez Londono once headed one of Colombia's cartels before going undercover to inform on Mexican kingpin "El Chapo" and other major traffickers. Officials say he was involved in the smuggling of some 60,000 kilograms of cocaine between 2007 and 2012.

Lopez Londono was extradited to Miami in 2016 after his arrest in Argentina.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top