China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Spokesperson Sun Yeli is seen on a video screen as he speaks via video link during a press conference held on the eve of the opening session of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. At a two-hour news conference Saturday, the congress' spokesperson Sun Yeli reaffirmed the government's commitment to its "zero-COVID" policy, despite the economic costs, and repeated its threat to use force to annex self-governing Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Oct 15, 2022
BEIJING — China is opening a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as possibly the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.

Xi is expected to issue a lengthy address at an opening session Sunday but little change is foreseen in his formula of strict one-party rule, intolerance of criticism and a hard-line approach toward COVID-19.

At a news conference, the congress' spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment to the "zero-COVID" policy despite the economic costs and repeated threats to use force to annex self-governing Taiwan.

An observer says Xi faces no open opposition but his concentration of power has rankled the public and party officials.

