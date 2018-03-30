Curious kitty: Cheetah jumps into man's jeep while on safari in Africa

(CNN) - A traveler on safari had an up close look at nature when a curious cheetah decided to enter his jeep.

However, the animal's curiosity probably had the man in this video worried about his life!

A traveler named Britton Hayes was on a spring break tour through the Serengeti when the close encounter occurred.

He and his uncle, who shot the video, were in Tanzania when three cheetahs approached their vehicle.

One jumped on the hood and another ventured inside the vehicle.

After sniffing around and chewing on the seats a bit, the animal left Britton unharmed.

He credits his tour guides with helping him stay calm.

Courtesy CNN Newsource