Bahamas pushes to reduce violence as US Embassy warns of spike in killings

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in the Bahamas say they are cracking down on crime after the U.S. Embassy issued a security alert warning that the archipelago has reported at least 18 slayings so far this year.

The number of killings rose to 19 over the weekend with police holding a news conference on Sunday to talk about recent operations that led to the seizure of weapons, ammunition and drugs.

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement last week that most of the crime has occurred on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama with "retaliatory gang violence" behind most of the killings.

No foreigners have been killed.