Baby gorilla named at Berlin Zoo

BERLIN, Germany — A baby gorilla born in Berlin Zoo on February 15 has been named officially as 'Tilla.'

To mark the occasion, zookeepers gave the gorilla family a special feast Tuesday in the form of a cake table, a cake buffet with rice, raspberries, pomegranate, peppers and carrots.

The baby gorilla's name was selected specially by Berliners by a voting process.

The zoo received more than 17,000 suggestions over the course of the seven day vote: "Hope", "Covi", "Locke" were some of the suggestions, even "Frau Merkel", the name of the German chancellor.

It's the first offspring for both the 24-year-old mother Bibi and her 16-year-old father Sango.

Young gorillas stay with their mothers for the first four to five years of life.