Australian mother Kathleen Folbigg, imprisoned 20 years, freed because of doubt she killed her 4 children

Folbigg released from prison in New South Wales on Monday
Kathleen Folbigg appears via video link during a convictions inquiry at the NSW Coroners Court, Sydney, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. New South Wales Attorney-General Michael Daley pardoned Folbigg on Monday, June 5, 2023, after spending 20 years in prison for killing her four children after being advised there was reasonable doubt about Folbigg's guilt based on new scientific evidence that the deaths could have been from natural causes.
Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP, File
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 07:20:01-04

CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian woman who spent 20 years in prison was pardoned and released based on new scientific evidence that her four children died by natural causes as she had insisted.

The pardon was seen as the quickest way of getting Kathleen Folbigg out of prison, and a final report from the second inquiry into her guilt could recommend the state Court of Appeals quash her convictions for murder and manslaughter.

Folbigg was released from a prison in New South Wales on Monday following an unconditional pardon by the governor.

The New South Wales attorney-general said there was reasonable doubt about Folbigg's guilt based on new scientific evidence that the deaths could have been from natural causes.

