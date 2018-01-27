Attacker driving ambulance packed with explosives kills 63 in Kabul
CNN
6:10 AM, Jan 27, 2018
32 mins ago
Share Article
An attacker driving an ambulance packed with explosives detonated them Saturday in Kabul,leaving 63 people dead and 151 others injured, Afghan officials said.
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid claimed responsibility for the attack.
The blast occurred around 12:45 p.m. local time after the vehicle passed through a security checkpoint, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CNN.
Police identified the attacker at a second checkpoint but couldn't stop him before he detonated the explosives near the old Ministry of the Interior building, Rahimi said.
The injured have been taken to hospitals across the Afghan capital, said spokesman Wahid Majrooh of the Ministry of Public Health, who confirmed the casualties.
Afghanistan's Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the attack, describing it as "insane, inhuman, heinous and a warcrime," via his official Twitter account.
He also called on the international community to "take further action" against "state sponsored terrorism."
"Our priority and focus right now is to help those in need and provide the best treatment for those wounded," he wrote. "This is the moment when we all need to stand together and punch our enemy hard. This is enough!"
Of those killed, 14 were foreign nationals -- including four Americans -- and eight were Afghans, according to the Ministry of Interior. Six gunmen were killed by Afghan security forces. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault.