Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

As others are blocked, Colombians reach US through Mexico

Colombia Migration
Gregory Bull/AP
Juan, of Colombia, hangs his laundry to dry at a shelter for migrants Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Colombians were stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border more than 15,000 times in March, up nearly 60% from February and nearly 100-fold over last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures. Many fly to Mexico City or Cancún and take a bus or another plane to border towns. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Colombia Migration
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 12:50:29-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of Colombians are fleeing one of Latin America’s most populous countries on a migration route that has rarely been used.

They're taking planes or buses to Mexico and then crossing the border into the U.S.

Colombians were stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border more than 15,000 times in March, up nearly 60% from February and nearly 100-fold over last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures.

Years ago, Colombians came to the U.S. on visas and later asked for asylum, said Andrés Daza, an attorney who works with the Colombian consulate in Miami.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News