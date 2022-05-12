As others are blocked, Colombians reach US through Mexico

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of Colombians are fleeing one of Latin America’s most populous countries on a migration route that has rarely been used.

They're taking planes or buses to Mexico and then crossing the border into the U.S.

Colombians were stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border more than 15,000 times in March, up nearly 60% from February and nearly 100-fold over last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures.

Years ago, Colombians came to the U.S. on visas and later asked for asylum, said Andrés Daza, an attorney who works with the Colombian consulate in Miami.