All movies in Mexico, even in Spanish, must have subtitles

Empty Movie theater
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:36:33-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has enacted rules requiring all movies to have subtitles to assist people with hearing problems.

The Interior Department said Tuesday that Spanish subtitles will be required for any movie, even if its dialogue was originally filmed in Spanish or has been dubbed into Spanish.

Some feared the new rules published will hurt Mexico's strong voice-over industry by making dubbing less necessary.

Foreign language films shown in Mexico often have Spanish dialogue added, with subtitles used less frequently.

The Interior Department says that while subtitles may be a distraction or detract from visual effects, they are a needed measure to provide equal access for the hearing impaired.

