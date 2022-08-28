Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit

France Air France Pilots
Christophe Ena/AP
FILE - Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris, May 17, 2019. Air France pilots are under scrutiny after recent incidents that have prompted French investigators to call for tougher safety protocols. An airline official said two Air France pilots were suspended after physically fighting in the cockpit on a Geneva-Paris flight in June, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
France Air France Pilots
Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 13:54:02-04

PARIS — Air France pilots are under scrutiny after recent incidents that have prompted French investigators to call for tougher safety protocols.

An airline official said two Air France pilots were suspended after physically fighting in the cockpit on a Geneva-Paris flight in June.

The official said the flight continued and landed safely, and the dispute did not affect the rest of the journey.

News of the fight emerged after France’s air investigation agency issued a report saying that some Air France pilots lack rigor in respecting procedures during safety incidents.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms