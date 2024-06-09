Woman and child killed in Turnpike shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed in their vehicle on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood late Friday, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter.

Shortly after 11:50 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a shooting on the northbound Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 49, just south of Hollywood Boulevard, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Investigators say the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. Troopers found Saintvil and her daughter with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked in the left breakdown lane.

Hollywood Fire Rescue took Saintvil to a hospital, where she died. Her daughter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office homicide unit is investigating the fatal shooting. No further details were immediately available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting, identity or location of the subject(s) to contact BSO Homicide Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

