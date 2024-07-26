Trump says it's 'inappropriate' to schedule debate with Kamala Harris right now

Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Thursday night on the general election debates, claiming it's "inappropriate" to schedule a debate with presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

In the statement, Trump's campaign says it's waiting until Democrats "formally decide on their nominee" to schedule the next debate.

"There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party - namely Barack Hussein Obama - that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone 'better,'" the statement says.