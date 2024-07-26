Watch Now
Trump says it's 'inappropriate' to schedule debate with Kamala Harris right now

"Democrats very well could still change their minds," reads a statement from Trump's campaign
Donald Trump at Club 47 birthday event on June 14, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his birthday celebration, hosted by Club 47, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, June 14, 2024.
Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Thursday night on the general election debates, claiming it's "inappropriate" to schedule a debate with presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

In the statement, Trump's campaign says it's waiting until Democrats "formally decide on their nominee" to schedule the next debate.

"There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party - namely Barack Hussein Obama - that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone 'better,'" the statement says.

Trump statement on general election debates

