PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump returned to his Mar-a-Lago estate Friday night for the first time in six months, greeted by enthusiastic supporters lining Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach.

The president arrived for a weekend stay that includes a $1-million-per-plate MAGA Inc. fundraiser at his Florida resort.

WATCH: Trump in town for MAGA Inc. fundraiser

Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago for first time since Easter

Supporters gathered along the motorcade route with flags and signs, cheering as the presidential convoy passed.

"We're so excited," said supporter Steve Emmery.

"He's the best in the United States. We all love him," said Landon Bocek.

Rocco, another supporter in the crowd, explained why he came out to show support.

"We want to support him, to show that there's people behind him," said Rocco.

The visit comes after Trump's high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where the president pushed for peace in Europe.

Lonnie Weinburg, Palm Beach County Republican Executive Committee Vice Chairman, welcomed Trump's return to South Florida.

Trump 'No Kings' protests: Here are the locations scheduled in our area Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

"He's finally back home,” said Weinburg. “He's out of the swamp, and it's just good to have him back in Palm Beach County.”

Mark Steelman described the excitement of seeing the president's motorcade pass by.

"It just makes your heart palpitate,” said Steelman. “It's very exciting to see the leader of the free world within feet of us, going past us.”

Among the supporters was 7-year-old Landon, known locally as "the mayor," who had a special message for the president just a week before his 8th birthday.

"I hope you are having a nice time being a president out there, and a very nice evening going by and thank you,” Landon said.

