Watch Now
NewsTrump

Actions

Judge to hear scheduling arguments in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case

Trump's attorneys want to push trial start until after election
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the courtroom for his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New York.
Posted at 2023-11-01T10:23:40-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 11:08:40-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are expected back in court Wednesday.

A hearing related to Trump's classified documents trial is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce.

Judge Aileen Cannon will hear arguments about scheduling from both sides as Trump's team is seeking to have the trial pushed back until after the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is considered the front-runner in the Republican presidential race.

Trump's attorneys are seeking a pause in the deadlines for discovery, claiming prosecutors have failed to provide records related to the case.

In their most recent court filing, prosecutors said the allegations are "incorrect and misleading."

Trump was indicted earlier this year in connection with the improper handling of classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

His two co-defendants, Walt Nauta, a personal valet to Trump, and Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!