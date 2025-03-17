Trump administration orders deep cuts to Office of Cuba Broadcasting

DORAL, Fla. — President Donald Trump ordered the parent agency of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting to shut down. The organization operates Radio and Television Martí.

The radio and television stations, based in South Florida, were formed during the administration of President Ronald Reagan to promote democracy overseas.

The organization beamed Spanish-language newscasts directly into Cuba.

Trump issued an executive order Friday requiring the U.S. Agency for Global Media to be reduced to the bare minimum allowed by law.

In addition to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, six other small agencies were also affected by the executive action.

Employees and contractors with the stations were placed on administrative leave Saturday.

The future of Radio and Television Martí is unclear amid the cutbacks.