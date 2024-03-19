Tracking the latest status of former President Donald Trump's upcoming trials

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is facing four upcoming criminal trials and each case is experiencing some sort of delay.

"What we're dealing with is all kinds of delays, for one reason or another," said Alain Sanders, a professor emeritus at Saint Peters University.

With delay after delay, the trials of Trump keep inching closer and closer to the November election.

"So if we're looking at Jack Smith's January 6th case, that's on a pause right now because we're awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court on Trump's immunity claim. Arguments in that case won't happen until late next month," Sanders said.

"I think a lot of legal watchers are surprised by this. Trump has already lost this argument at the district court level. So there was an option for the Supreme Court to just affirm what the lower courts had done and instead, we're going to have to reargue all of this in April," said Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, an associate professor of law at Stetson University.

Some legal experts believe that SCOTUS ruling — deciding whether Trump should be granted presidential immunity in the Jan. 6 case — will affect his federal case in Florida, too.

"There's a similar motion arguing that the president is immune in the documents case as well. And so one scale that we will get out of the Supreme Court making a decision on this issue is that the decision will apply both in the Jan. 6 case and in the Mar-a-Lago documents case," Torres-Spelliscy said.

In the classified documents case, Trump and two co-defendants, Trump valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance manager Carlos De Oliveira, are accused of mishandling classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach after Trump left the White House.

"Lots of motions have been presented by Trump's lawyers. And Judge Cannon is taking, really, her time to decide many of these cases. And many people believe she is slow-walking the case," Sanders said.

The case is currently set to go to trial at the end of May in Fort Pierce, but attorneys on both sides have asked Judge Aileen Cannon for a later date.

Prosecutors from the Justice Department asked for July, and attorneys for the defendants asked for August, but said they prefer a date after the November election.

In New York, Trump's hush money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels is now on hold as well until at least mid-April.

"Because the Justice Department, only recently, dumped whole set of documents that might be relevant in the case. And so both Trump and the Manhattan district attorney asked for a delay while they can sift through these documents," Sanders said.

In Georgia, the election fraud there at the state level was on pause briefly because of an alleged conflict of interest involving the district attorney prosecuting the case, which has now been dismissed by the judge.

"That took some time and it's going to take some time to get the case back on track," Sanders said. "We've got an election coming up and Donald Trump is charged with very serious felonies. And so there's a public interest in finding out whether he is actually guilty of the accusations that have been made against him."

On Monday, Trump's attorneys in his New York civil fraud case told an appellate court it's impossible for him to post bond covering the $454 million judgment while he appeals because he can't find an insurance company to underwrite the bond, which is due by the end of the month.