Watch Now
NewsTrump

Actions

Texas woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for threatening judge overseeing Trump documents case

Voicemails left for Eileen Cannon
WPTV's Michael Williams and Jessica Bruno preview the upcoming classified documents trial of former President Donald Trump and chronicle the events leading to the courtroom battle.
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of records being stored on the stage in the White and Gold Ballroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9, 2023
Posted at 6:44 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 18:44:06-05

HOUSTON — A Texas woman was sentenced Friday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of threatening a Florida judge who is overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Tiffani Gish, 50, of Houston, pleaded guilty in November to threatening U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Fort Pierce. The Justice Department said Gish left voicemails threatening to kill the judge while claiming to be a member of several military combat units. She was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

"Holding Tiffani Gish accountable for her threats to assassinate a federal judge sends a strong message that we have no tolerance for those – who often hide behind a far-off keyboard or phone line – seeking to undermine our democratic institutions by threatening the safety of the people who help those same institutions thrive," U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani said in a statement.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.