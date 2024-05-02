Still no new trial date set in Donald Trump classified documents case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It's been two months since defense attorneys and prosecutors in the Donald Trump classified documents case asked Judge Aileen Cannon for a new trial date and she still has not ruled.

At a March 1 hearing at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, defense attorneys for Donald Trump and two co-defendants in his classified documents case, and prosecutors from the Department of Justice, asked Cannon for a new trial date.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on May 20.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge for a date in July, while Trump's lawyers asked for a date in August but later said it would be "unfair" to have the trial before November's presidential election.

Cannon has yet to rule.

With Trump's hush money trial still underway in New York, legal analysts believe it is highly unlikely a trial could begin on May 20.

"It's just not possible to schedule a trial this close when there are still outstanding motions Judge Cannon needs to decide," Alain Sanders, a political science professor of emeritus at Saint Peter's University, said. "We'll have to see what new date she decides to set. That hasn't been decided yet. Of course, it should have been decided by her weeks ago."

A sealed phone conference hearing in the case is set for May 8 at 2 p.m. Sanders said it's possible Cannon could set a trial date during or after that hearing.

Trump and his two co-defendants, Carlos De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago maintenance manager, and Walt Nauta, Trump's valet, are accused of mishandling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after the former president left the White House.