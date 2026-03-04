Security upgrades expected at Mar-a-Lago as US military operations in Iran escalate

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mar-a-Lago already operates under permanent flight restrictions and frequent traffic closures. Now, security experts say enhancements on the water may be next.

As U.S. military operations in Iran intensify, security around President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is expected to grow — both on and offshore.

George Moraitis, a former Navy submarine warfare officer, said the increased security posture at locations like Mar-a-Lago and the Port of Palm Beach is a direct response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

"They do have a capability for exporting terrorism. I think the biggest concern we would have is not so much a naval engagement, but a terrorist attack," Moraitis said.

Moraitis said some of those security measures will be visible — such as increased patrols — while others will not.

"Since 9/11, we have a very robust intelligence service. You know, some people wonder, do we do too much surveilling? But the bottom line is, we haven't had a major, you know, foreign terrorist attack on US soil since then. And there's a reason for that, is because of the of the frankly, part live, it's the surveillance," Moraitis said.

Captain Sal Albanese, a charter captain who has navigated Palm Beach waters for decades and now operates the Peanut Island Shuttle, said he and his customers have noticed the changes over the years.

"A lot more security around Mar-a-Lago," Albanese said.

"Cruise over there by boat, or even drive by car, you just see a much more bigger police presence. The guns scare some of the customers," Albanese said.

Despite the heightened security environment, Albanese said it remains business as usual for him and other boaters in the area.

"Unless there's something happening here in Palm Beach, something some military presence or something really happening in Palm Beach, they're still going to come out," Albanese said.

