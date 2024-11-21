Road closures to remain in place throughout Trump's second term

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has been listening to your concerns for weeks regarding traffic near Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home now that hr is once again President-elect.

The Secret Service, Palm Beach Police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office met Wednesday to discuss traffic strategies and safety for when Trump is in town.

WPTV was told to expect the current road closure strategy to stay in place and remain the same for Trump's second term in office.

Conversations regarding the cut-down of traffic will be ongoing, and message boards have been spread throughout the county to make drivers aware of upcoming changes.